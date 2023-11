A father from Coolboy says it’s unfair that the last day of his daughter’s mid-term break was spent cleaning up other people’s mess.

Kevin Doherty and his 11-year-old Kayla regularly keep their area clean from litter.

However yesterday they were shocked to find illegally dumped bin bags full of used nappies and food waste.

Kevin told Greg Hughes about the ordeal on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show: