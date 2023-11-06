Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Health Minister announces plans to enable pharmacists to extend prescription validity from six months to a year

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced plans to enable pharmacists to extend the validity of prescriptions from the current maximum period of six months to one year.

The new measure will take effect from the 1st of March next year and will allow prescribers to write prescriptions with a maximum validity of 12 months, if they so wish.

The Expert Taskforce is made up of 13 experts with experience in pharmacy education and practice.

Its first report was delivered to the Minister this week.

The move will provide flexibility for patients who won’t need to visit a GP for a repeat prescription.

Prescribers will also be able to prescribe up to 12 months of medication where clinically appropriate to do so.

The new measure will help reduce the need for GP appointments for many groups of patients by ensuring that those who are stable on medication can avail of an extension of their prescription up to a maximum of 12 months.

If a doctor or other relevant prescriber provides a shorter prescription, the patient can then attend their pharmacist for assessment as to whether an extension of the

prescription, up to a maximum period of twelve months, is clinically suitable.

Pharmacists will have the power to extend prescriptions up to a maximum of one year for patients if they judge that it is appropriate to do so. However, they may

decide, following assessment, to refuse a patient’s request for extension of a prescription.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for defective block homeowners to be reimbursed after initial testing payments

6 November 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

Health Minister announces plans to enable pharmacists to extend prescription validity from six months to a year

6 November 2023
child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

Minister announces allocation of funding for projects in aid of Traveller women who face homelessness

6 November 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Seizure of suspected cannabis in Carndonagh last night

5 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for defective block homeowners to be reimbursed after initial testing payments

6 November 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

Health Minister announces plans to enable pharmacists to extend prescription validity from six months to a year

6 November 2023
child children kid kids
News, Top Stories

Minister announces allocation of funding for projects in aid of Traveller women who face homelessness

6 November 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Seizure of suspected cannabis in Carndonagh last night

5 November 2023
Police 1
News, Top Stories

PSNI detectives appeal for information following report of a burglary in Maguiresbridge

5 November 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Two people have died in road-related deaths in the past 24 hours

5 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube