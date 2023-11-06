Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Kevin Jordan re-signs at Finn Park

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Kevin Jordan for the 2024 campaign.

The defender is a graduate of the Finn Harps Academy, having joined the club at U19 level from Buncrana Hearts. Jordan made 21 appearances for the club last season.

Harps boss Darren Murphy told finnharps.ie; “I’m delighted that Kevin has agreed to stay with the club. He’s one of our own, having come through the Academy and then making his mark in the First team this year. It’s vital to have young players progressing through the Academy into the Senior team and Kevin is a great example for other young players.”

“It’s a testament to the coaches Kevin has worked with in the Academy, particularly Kevin McHugh and Stephen McNutt who do tremendous work helping these lads develop their game. Credit must also go to the coaches at Buncrana Hearts for everything they have put into him to help him become the player he is today.”

“Kevin has his first season of senior football under his belt now so hopefully that experience can help him push on for the coming season and I’m looking forward to working with him again next year.”

Candle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Donegal fatal collision is on everyone’s mind

6 November 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice for Bruckless and surrounding areas

6 November 2023
science week
News, Top Stories

Science Week to kick off next week

6 November 2023
kev litter
News, Audio, Top Stories

Father hits out at illegal dumping in Coolboy

6 November 2023
Advertisement

