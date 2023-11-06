Latest Inishowen tragedy is heartbreaking – Crossan

Gardaí say they are attending the scene of the collision on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely.

The single vehicle collision involved a car and occurred at approximately 12:30am.

Two occupants of the car, a female and male aged in their late teens, were pronounced deceased at the scene and their bodies have been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital. The third occupant of the car, a male aged in his late teens, has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The R238 remains closed. Local diversions are in place.

A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will be conducted this morning.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R238 in the early hours of this morning between midnight and 1:00am and has camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.