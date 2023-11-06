Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McGowan wants answers on use of St Joseph’s for LUH step down care

A Finn Valley councillor says he wants answers from the HSE as to why people who traditionally received respite care at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar are now being referred to private nursing homes, while patients discharged from Letterkenny University Hospital are being sent to St Josephs for step down care.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says he can’t get answers because of a Forsa embargo, but he wants the situation addressed. The HSE told Highland Radio last week it must organise services in the best interests of patients.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr McGowan said this is an issue that is deeply affecting people in the Finn Valley……….

