Minister announces allocation of funding for projects in aid of Traveller women who face homelessness

Donegal has been named as a successful location for projects which help Traveller women who are facing homelessness.

The Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton has today announced the allocation of funding for these projects.

The programme is a collaboration between the Department of Health, the HSE and the Genio Trust.

The Donegal, Sligo/Leitrim/West Cavan/Monaghan region will employ a full-time Homeless Development Worker to create a model of delivering a culturally appropriate service.

The project for this region will collaborate with a variety of services to ensure Traveller women are included in the planning of and access to health services for Traveller women affected by homelessness.