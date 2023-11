A Donegal councillor is urging people to consider upgrading their septic tanks after changes were introduced today to make it easier to get a grant to do so.

A requirement that tanks be registered in order to qualify has been scrapped, and the grant available has been more than doubled.

Cllr Michael Naughton moved a motion on the issue at a council meeting in June, and also lobbied the government.

He says the changes introduced today are significant…………….