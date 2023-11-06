Science Week to kick off next week

Science Week is getting underway for children in Donegal and across Ireland next week, to promote STEM in schools.

It will run from November 12th-19th with the theme ‘Human?’.

This year seeks to raise the question of what the decisions we make in today’s world as humans has on future generations.

There is a programme of events that all primary schools in Donegal will receive in an e-format.

This year children will be able to meet, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to learn about his role in Government.

Marine biologist David McCann will also talk about the importance of the ocean and the Biobus in Gweedore will showcase the extent of the use of Crude Oil in everyday life.

There are a series on online events set to encourage children to ‘embrace the muddiness’ of the world in a bid to support wildlife and listen to anecdotes, case studies and the stories of global figures striving to make a difference.

More information:

Science Week is part of Science Foundation Ireland’s efforts to promote and celebrate the fascinating world of science. The aim is to encourage school children to engage with science in a fun and interactive way, and to promote the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) to everyday life.

The festival takes place from 12 – 19 November in venues across Ireland, and the theme for 2023 is ‘Human?’, which asks people to consider what it means to be human in today’s world, and how the decisions we make today will affect the people and world of the future. The public is being asked to consider the question of what lies ahead for future generations. From the climate emergency to social interaction and artificial intelligence, how will future generations be impacted.

Through our programme of events, we hope you discover new knowledge that will help us all on planet earth to live healthier, longer lives and adapt to climate change.

This year, children will have the opportunity to meet Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and learn about how he serves the government and people of Ireland by leading, developing and regulating the agri-food sector, protecting public health and optimising social, economic and environmental benefits.

Marine biologist David McCann will explain how our lives are inextricably interconnected with the ocean and how the decisions we make when purchasing and disposing of items ends up affecting the health of our oceans. David will also discuss positive actions that everyone can take to make a difference and ensure a healthier planet for future generations.

With the Biobus in Gweedore, children will learn how much crude oil is in their households, how deep our addiction to crude oil is, and how we can stop relying on it with a bioeconomy -supplying what society needs (our economy) from renewable plants, animals, and microbes (biological sources).

Our online events will teach children how we all need to embrace the muddiness of our world to help the ecological wheels turn and support all manner of wonderful wildlife. So far from avoiding mud, peat, and similar ooze and goo, we must protect and nurture our muddy world. They will also discover the good news – the amazing anecdotes, case studies and figures around the globe that are making a difference. And they’ll learn that if we all continue to work together, things can only keep getting better and better.

Belinda Glackin, Science Week Coordinator for Donegal County Council Library Service, said: “through our events, we hope to draw children’s attention to the important ideas about what scientists do by delivering experiences that stimulate a child’s natural curiosity and inquisitiveness.”

All primary schools in Donegal will receive an electronic copy of our brochure. Although, events take place during school hours, they are open to home schools and the public.

You can find out what is happening for Science Week at – https://www.donegallibrary.ie/media/donegallibrary/contentassets/files/pdflibrary/Science%20Week%202023.pdf