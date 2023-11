The Taoiseach has suggested the last Covid lockdown here in December of 2021, may not have been needed.

Leo Varadkar says the draft terms of reference for the long-awaited Covid inquiry have now been cleared by the coalition leaders, but won’t compel Minister’s or advisors to disclose messages on their phones like is being done in the UK.

The Irish Independent says the details of the inquiry will go to cabinet for approval in the coming weeks.