Two lives lost in Inishowen collision

A man and a woman, both aged 18, have lost their lives in a single car collision in North Inishowen.

It happened on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely, at approximately 12:30 this morning.

A third person, a man in his late teens,  has been brought to Letterkenny University Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The bodies of the two deceased persons have also been brought to the hospital, where post mortem examinations will take place.

The Gleneely to Culdaff Road is closed as garda forensic teams prepare to carry out a full investigation.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R238 in the early hours of this morning between midnight and 1:00am and has camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

