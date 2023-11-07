Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
15 year old girl dies after being struck by car in Co. Derry

 

PSNI in Co. Derry have confirmed a 15 year old girl in Derry has died after being stuck by a car on Thursday last.

Candice Tosh from Macosquin passed away from her injuries.

On Thursday afternoon last the Dunhill Road was closed in both directions as emergency services attended the scene of the collision which happened at 12:50pm.

The following day police appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The asked that anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage, to contact police.

Yesterday evening, police confirmed that Candice had passed away and that Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They again ask for those who believe they have relevant information to come forward and call 101.

