On the back of the weekend appointment of Darren Murphy as new Finn Harps manager, the club hosted a press conference where Murphy was presented as manager.

Harps chairman Ian Harkin said the club is delighted to have Murphy on board with an assistant manager to be confirmed in the coming coming weeks.

Ian was quick to point out to Daire Bonner of the Donegal News that the club is fully focused on bringing through young players from the academy.