Police in the North are investigating after a man was assaulted in Derry in the early hours of Sunday.

The man – aged in his early 20s – suffered facial injuries after an attack on Foyle Street at around two in the morning.

The PSNI has described it as a “nasty assault” which left the victim distressed as well as physically injured.

It says its investigation is ongoing, and is asking any witnesses, or those who have footage, to come forward.