Donegal female entrepreneurs encourages to ‘Go for Growth’

Calling all ambitious female entrepreneurs in Donegal – Going for Growth is open for applicants for its 16th year

Donegal businesswomen encourage those serious about growth to apply

More than 900 women have participated in Going for Growth

Clare Ryan and Larissa Feeney among past Donegal participants

Going for Growth past participants from Donegal are encouraging female entrepreneurs in the county who are determined to grow their businesses to apply for the award-winning business development programme.

Going for Growth has started accepting applications for the 16th year of the programme and the deadline to apply is Friday 17th November 2023.

The programme, which is supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, helps ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth ambitions – helping to build stronger companies, create new jobs and increase revenues.

Up to 60 places will be available and applications are sought from female entrepreneurs across all sectors who are strongly focused on growth. There is no charge for those selected and the six-month initiative will begin in January 2024.

Going for Growth has seen more than 900 businesswomen take part since its first cycle in 2008. Past participants from Donegal include Larissa Feeney of Accountant Online, an online financial technology services company providing clients with a secure and easy service for forming a company, launching and scaling the business.

According to Larissa, participating in Going for Growth played a crucial part in supporting her to grow the business. “It was extremely helpful to realise that I was not alone in the challenges I faced in growing my business, and that my problems were not unique. I got superb support and help from the other entrepreneurs in my group. And just as important was the time and space it gave me to step back from the day-to-day business issues, and focus on the business itself”, she said.

Clare Ryan, also based in Donegal, is the co-founder and CEO of ITUS Secure Technologies, a cybersecurity company that truly aims to simplify cybersecurity management for SMEs. Clare took part in Starting Strong, which is part of Going for Growth but for earlier stage businesses.

Clare says: “Applying for the Starting Strong programme was one of the best decisions I have made to date. There is a real sense of community among the participants and it’s the power of your network that keeps you going.”

Feedback from the previous cycle of Going for Growth has been extremely positive, with 96% of participants saying their involvement brought about practical change within their business and 97% saying they felt nearer to achieving their ambitions. All participants said they would recommend the programme to others.

Going for Growth brings together female entrepreneurs for monthly peer-to-peer roundtable discussions facilitated by successful businesswomen. They are known as Lead Entrepreneurs. Their participation is completely voluntary and is done in a spirit of altruism and the wish to share their experience and insights with others at an earlier stage of their growth journey.

Seven of this year’s Lead Entrepreneurs are former Going for Growth participants.

This year’s voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs include Anne Cusack, formerly Critical Healthcare; Chupi Sweetman-Durney, Chupi; Jeananne O’Brien, Artizan Food Co.; Leonora O’Brien, formerly Pharmapod;Louise Phelan, formerly Phelan Energy Group; Marissa Carter, Carter Beauty; Monica Flood, formerly Olas IT; Oonagh O’Hagan, Meaghers Pharmacy Group and Tara Beattie, Prepsheets.com.

The support provided does not end on completion of the six-month cycle, with most past participants becoming part of the Going for Growth community. Going for Growth alumni can apply for the Continuing the Momentum programme, which offers Lead Entrepreneur facilitated roundtables to those looking to continue their growth journey, with the aid of peer support, focused goals, and milestones.

CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Leo Clancy, said:

“Increasing support for ambitious female entrepreneurship is a key national priority and Enterprise Ireland is proud to support Going for Growth. I believe our close partnership with Going for Growth provides excellent support to our incredible women entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses and achieving global ambition. Strong peer groups, wonderful Lead Entrepreneurs, excellent formal learning opportunities and frameworks for business growth make this a ‘must consider’ for anyone seeking to accelerate her business.”

Partner at KPMG, Olivia Lynch, said:

“Our recent Enterprise Barometer research showed resilience and measured confidence in the future amongst Irish businesses and entrepreneurs. At KPMG, we champion domestic entrepreneurship, and our commitment to diversity drives us to continue our partnership with Going for Growth. This exceptional programme empowers ambitious women to elevate their businesses. With the guidance of the Lead Entrepreneurs, this initiative offers a transformative journey, connecting participants with valuable insights and a supportive community. KPMG’s experts look forward to facilitating various workshops and sharing their extensive knowledge in tax, funding, employment and more.”

National Director of Going for Growth, Paula Fitzsimons, said:

“The objective of Going for Growth is to encourage female entrepreneurs to become more ambitious; to support them to achieve their growth aspirations; and to realise the full potential of their businesses, on Irish and export markets, throughout the lifetime of their business. I am delighted that the feedback from the participants is so positive, demonstrating that they are creating additional added value in the Irish economy, growing sales, and employment.”

Log onto www.goingforgrowth.com fo r more details.