HSE responds to public concerns about limited access to respite care at St Joseph’s Hospital

The HSE has responded to public concerns about respite care at St Joseph’s Hospital in Stranorlar.

People in the Finn Valley say family members who traditionally received respite care at the facility are now being sent to private nursing homes in Letterkenny, while patients being discharged from Letterkennny University Hospital are being sent to St Joseph’s for step down care.

In a statement the HSE says all efforts are being made by the Older Persons Service to support older people availing of Respite in Donegal, but at the same time, the service must also offer post-acute hospital care to those older people who need a continued level of support.

The HSE says in order to facilitate the demand for both respite and post-acute care, some respite services are now provided in private nursing homes within the area, all of which are registered facilities with HIQA and have the ability to provide the required care level.

This, they say, will be kept under review on an ongoing basis.