John Francis Doogan named Donegal League Oscar Traynor Team Manager

The Donegal Junior League have announced John Francis Doogan as their new Oscar Traynor Team manager.

The new man in charge was appointed this morning after successfully completing his interview with the League Executive on Monday night at Diamond Park, Ballyare.

Final details of this year’s competition have not yet been decided however it is thought that the Donegal Junior League will be in a three-team Group with the Inishowen Football League and the Monaghan/Cavan League.

In a short statement the league said: “One of the deciding factors of his appointment was the make-up of his back-room staff who, coupled with his coaching knowledge, would seem to have all the ingredients of a successful leadership.”