Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

John Francis Doogan named Donegal League Oscar Traynor Team Manager

The Donegal Junior League have announced John Francis Doogan as their new Oscar Traynor Team manager.

The new man in charge was appointed this morning after successfully completing his interview with the League Executive on Monday night at Diamond Park, Ballyare.

Final details of this year’s competition have not yet been decided however it is thought that the Donegal Junior League will be in a three-team Group with the Inishowen Football League and the Monaghan/Cavan League.

In a short statement the league said: “One of the deciding factors of his appointment was the make-up of his back-room staff who, coupled with his coaching knowledge, would seem to have all the ingredients of a successful leadership.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

tiktok
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents urged to teach children about dangers of TikTok

7 November 2023
winnie mcdonagh
News, Top Stories

Concerns grow for missing Omagh woman

7 November 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry man suffers facial injuries after ‘nasty assault’

7 November 2023
dentist dental
News, Audio, Top Stories

West Tyrone MLA says action is needed to improve NHS dental provision

7 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

tiktok
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents urged to teach children about dangers of TikTok

7 November 2023
winnie mcdonagh
News, Top Stories

Concerns grow for missing Omagh woman

7 November 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry man suffers facial injuries after ‘nasty assault’

7 November 2023
dentist dental
News, Audio, Top Stories

West Tyrone MLA says action is needed to improve NHS dental provision

7 November 2023
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Planning Appeals Commission delivers report on A5 public inquiry to DfI

7 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube