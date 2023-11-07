Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
NI Planning Appeals Commission delivers report on A5 public inquiry to DfI

There are calls for the publication of a key report on the A5 to allow work on the long awaited begin as soon as possible.

The Planning Appeals Commission has delivered its report to the Department for Infrastructure following the most recent public inquiry.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says it’s clear the redevelopment of the road has the support of the local community.

That’s been echoed by West Tyrone MLA Orflaith Begley, who says the project could start within a matter of months, provided the Irish government now follows through on funding commitments………

a5gortin
NI Planning Appeals Commission delivers report on A5 public inquiry to DfI

7 November 2023
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 November 2023
Gardai investigating Halloween Night incidents in Donegal Town and Carndonagh

7 November 2023
Nitrates issue to dominate discussion during EU Environment Commissioner’s visit – McConalogue

7 November 2023
