Parents urged to teach children about dangers of TikTok

A digital policy expert is encouraging parents to teach children about the dangers of social media.

Dr Elizabeth Farries says targeted advertising and hyper personalisation of “For You” pages are trapping young people in a “rabbit hole” of harmful content.

Human rights group, Amnesty International have accused social media platform TikTok of romanticizing mental health illness in two new reports.

Today, a movement to ban smart phones in primary schools is to be discussed in Cabinet.

Dr Farries is the Director at UCD Centre for Digital Policy and says while it may be difficult to impose a ban, there are other ways children can communicate with their parents:

