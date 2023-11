Women in the West and North West of Ireland have the highest life expectancy in the country.

Figures from Eurostat show women in the region have a life expectancy of 84.9 on average, and while men have a life expectancy of 80.4, marginally below the Eastern and Midlands region.

The life expectancy for women across the whole of the European Union was 82.9 and men 77.2.

The area with the longest life expectancy was the Madrid region in Spain, where on average women live to 88 and men live to 82.