Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Donegal honoured with top Global Destination Award by Lonely Planet

Donegal, Ireland’s hidden gem, has been recognised by Lonely Planet as one of the world’s top travel destinations, further solidifying its global appeal.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Martin Harley accepted the official Lonely Planet award on Monday at the World Travel Market in London. This prestigious event is recognised as a global hub for the travel and tourism industry.

The honour was presented by Jim Brody, Global Director, Destinations, Lonely Planet, and Tom Hall, Vice President, Lonely Planet to Cathaoirleach Harley, and Mary Daly from the Tourism Unit, Donegal County Councill. Alice Mansergh, the newly appointed CEO of Tourism Ireland, also attended the event.

Lonely Planet praised Donegal for its tranquil solitude, untamed landscapes, welcoming atmosphere, and pristine coastal hikes along the Wild Atlantic Way. The guide further accentuated the county’s ancient forts, lively musical traditions, and the rich heritage of the Irish language, providing an enriching experience for travellers. With Ireland’s longest coastline, over 100 beaches, and Europe’s highest sea cliffs, Donegal promises a unique and unforgettable travel experience.

Cllr Martin Harley, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, expressed his delight at the award, stating: “Accepting this award on behalf of County Donegal is a great honour. Being recognised by Lonely Planet as one of the top regions to visit globally underscores Donegal’s appeal and significance. This is the second time in five years that Lonely Planet has acknowledged Donegal, previously naming it the coolest place on the planet in 2017. This continued recognition speaks volumes about our vibrant cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality.”

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over SI housing application criteria

9 November 2023
Lonely Planet 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal honoured with top Global Destination Award by Lonely Planet

9 November 2023
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal doctor appeals to public reps to use their voice and raise patient safety concerns at LUH

9 November 2023
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council commits to two week turnaround for Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme applications

9 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over SI housing application criteria

9 November 2023
Lonely Planet 1
News, Top Stories

Donegal honoured with top Global Destination Award by Lonely Planet

9 November 2023
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal doctor appeals to public reps to use their voice and raise patient safety concerns at LUH

9 November 2023
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council commits to two week turnaround for Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme applications

9 November 2023
Next store
News, Top Stories

Next Home to close in Derry

9 November 2023
Inishowen Crash
News, Top Stories

Tributes continue to be paid to Inishowen crash victims

9 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube