Donegal Motor Club urges people not to share incident footage

The Donegal Motor Club is urging people not to share footage of an incident during special stage three of the Donegal Harvest Mini Stages Rally on Saturday, in which two spectators were injured.

In a statement, the club says at approximately 12:30, a competing car left the road, and two spectators were injured. Emergency services were dispatched immediately, and the spectators were taken to hospital. They sustained non- life-threatening injuries.

The club has wished them a full and speedy recovery, and paid tribute to the emergency services, marshals and officials who attended the scene.

The concludes that club is aware of footage of the incident circulating on social media and messaging apps, and urges people not to share such videos.