Investigations are continuing after two spectators were seriously injured during the Donegal Harvest Mini-Stages Rally on Saturday.

At around 12:30pm a car struck two men, aged in their 60s and 40s at one of the rally stages near Falcarragh.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the men were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

Their injuries have been described as serious but non-life threatening.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.