Meeting to discuss NW regional balance taking place in Glenties today

A public meeting to discuss the need to address regional imbalance and reverse rural decline is taking place in Glenties this evening.

Midlands North West MEP Chris MacManus, who is hosting the event along with Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it is clear from many reports through the years that the region is in need of positive discrimination to revitalise the North West’s economy.

The meeting gets underway at 7pm in Glenties Community Centre.

MEP MacManus says it is evident that a change in policy is needed: