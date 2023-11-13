Minister for Health encourages GP visit card applications as additional 215,000 people become eligible

The Minister for Health is encouraging people to apply for GP visit cards as an additional 215,000 people become eligible.

This is the third expansion of the scheme this year which has made free GP care available to an estimated additional 500,000 people across the country.

It follows the toll-out of free GP Visit Cards to 78,000 children aged 6 and 7 in August, and changed to the income threshold.

Minister for Health encourages people to apply for GP Visit Cards as additional 215,000 people become eligible

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD has today announced that an additional 215,000 people are now eligible for free GP Visit Cards.

This is the third expansion of the scheme this year which has made free GP care available to an estimated additional 500,000 people in Ireland.

It follows the roll-out of free GP Visit Cards to 78,000 children aged 6 and 7 in August, and changes to the income threshold which made an additional 215,000 people eligible in September.

Minister Donnelly said:

“I am delighted that the three expansions of the GP Visit Card scheme are now complete and that the income threshold for cards has increased by over one third. This expansion is a significant step towards removing cost as barrier to healthcare and is particularly significant in the current cost of living crisis.

“You may think you do not qualify but the application process factors in household expenses such as mortgage or rent and childcare, along with income. With the increases in income threshold, now close to half of households in Ireland could be eligible for free GP care.

“The HSE have put in place a simplified online application process which is easier and faster to complete. I encourage everyone to go online, find out more and apply at www.hse.ie/GPVisitCards.”

The expansion of the scheme has been facilitated by an agreement between the Department of Health, the Health Service Executive, and the Irish Medical Organisation which put in place a series of financial supports for GPs.

Minister Donnelly said:

“As we implement the final phase of this expansion, I’m proud to say that close to 850,000 individuals are now eligible for free GP care, including all children up to their 8th birthday and all those over 70. This is in addition to Medical Card holders who also have access to free GP care.

“We’re moving closer to universal healthcare, and this progress is underpinned by constructive collaboration with stakeholders in order that services can meet demand.”

GP visit cards for people aged between 8 and 69 are means-tested. The expansion of the scheme has increased the qualifying financial threshold for the following groups:

The weekly income threshold for a single person living alone increased from €304 to €418.

The weekly income threshold for a single person living with family increased from €271 to €373.

The weekly income threshold for a couple without dependents increased from €441 to €607.

The weekly income threshold for a couple with dependent(s) also increased from €441 to €607, plus an allowance for dependents.

The weekly income threshold for a one parent family, increased from €441 to €607, plus an allowance for dependents.