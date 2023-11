Cathoirleach of Glenties Municipal District says the sea wall on Tory Island must be completed as a matter of urgency.

Cllr. Michael McClafferty says the wall was not completed at the time of construction, resulting in those housed at the coastline living in fear of losing their homes.

Cllr. McClafferty described the erosion of the coastline like a conveyor belt as the sea conditions worsen with climate change: