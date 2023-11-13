Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Special meeting told L’Kenny Plan intends to provide for significant increase in housing and jobs

A special meeting of Donegal County Council is underway to approve the Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan.

It follows two periods of public consultation since the plan was published in January, with 62 proposed alterations being discussed today.

Half of them have already been accepted this morning, with discussions underway on the remaining issues.

One area covered under the plan has been identified as being potentially at risk of flooding. However, in light of Letterkenny’s inclusion in a pilot flood relief scheme, members have agreed to include the area in the plan, with a commitment to review that decision in light of the findings of the flood relief scheme.

The council has also agreed to review the zoning of lands south of the Swilly as that area develops over the lifetime of the plan.

Director of Services Liam Ward told the meeting the plan is intended to provide for a significant increase in housing, promote commercial development and job creation, and to support education at every level, particularly in light of the fact that Letterkenny is now a university town.

