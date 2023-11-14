Letterkenny Milford MD told Ten-T projects will take eight years to deliver

It’s projected it will take 8 years to deliver the TEN-T project which includes the much sought-after Bonagee Link.

The project which is currently at the statutory process stage, is set to come before Cabinet in the new year.

Councillor Donal Coyle believes the Bonagee Link will alleviate much of the traffic congestion in and around Letterkenny.

He is calling on Donegal County Council to prioritise the delivery of section 2 of the project which includes the relief road…………..

Slides presented to members today –