The ATU Ladies Soccer side have reached the semi finals of the WSCAI First Division.

The Letterkenny side beat TUS Midlands 2-1 this afternoon at the An Danlann Sports Field.

Caoimhe Herron and Bronagh Gallagher scored the goals for ATU which sent them to the last four of the competition and remain unbeaten this season.

ATU will play Trinity College in the semi final next week.