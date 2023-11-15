Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for alternative travel facilities in Letterkenny after ‘frenzy’ over Polestar traffic lights

A Letterkenny Councillor says there has been somewhat of a ‘frenzy’ around the introduction of traffic lights on the Polestar roundabout in Letterkenny.

Commissioning works have been carried out on the newly installed lights and improvements have been noted, particularly on the Ramelton Road which was proving problematic.

Donegal County Council says works are also ongoing to reintroduce a live traffic feed at the roundabout.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says people need to be realistic around timeframes as the Bonagee Link is not expected to be complete before 2030.

With 35,000 motorists travelling on the Four Lane Route daily, Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh believes alternative travel facilities need to be introduced in the interim:

 

