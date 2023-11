Residents of Omagh say they’ve been hearing a mysterious humming noise for several weeks.

Locals have been complaining about the issue, saying it’s getting in the way of their sleep at night.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council says it may have to call in noise experts to try to determine the cause and source, with power lines suggested as one possible answer.

Local Councillor Barry McElduff says they’ve been trying to figure it out, but have so far been unsuccessful…………