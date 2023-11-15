Councillor raises Palestinian flags at Dungloe PSC

As the Dail debates a motion from the Social Democrats calling for the Israeli ambassador to be expelled, a Donegal councillor has erected two Palestinian flags outside the Public Services Centre in Dungloe.

Having successfully moved a motion at a meeting yesterday about raising the Palestinian flag, Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig was told the matter will be discussed at the Corporate Policy Group Meeting on Monday.

Cllr MacGiollaEasbuig them went with another man to the offices and raised the flags himself. He initially placed one on each of the three flagpoles outside the building, but then replaced the middle one with the tricolour.

He later took to social media to outline his anger……..