Gardaí are warning the public to be extra vigilant of where they’re investing money, following a substantial rise in investment fraud.

There’s been a 77% increase in reports of investment fraud this year, with almost 70% of victims aged over 40.

Gardaí say, from January to September, €18.6 euro had been stolen from victims, up from 11 million euro in the same period last year.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan explains why the over 40s are most affected: