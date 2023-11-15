Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps boss Murphy “Over The Moon” with players re-signing

Finn Harps Manager Darren Murphy has been very busy since his appointment at the start of the month.

The club have confirmed eight re-signings this week with Tim Hiemer, Patrick Ferry, Ryan Rainey, Sean O’Donnell, Matty Makinson, Max Hutchison, Stephen Doherty and Jamie Watson all set for another spell at Finn Park in the 2024 season.

Harps boss Murphy told finnharps.ie; “I’m over the moon that the lads have committed to us for next season. Most of these lads signed deals to play full-time football, but due to a number of factors we will be moving to more of a hybrid model for the coming year.

Since I took charge, I’ve been meeting with members of last year’s squad to explain the situation and I wouldn’t have blamed anyone for taking issue with the changes but to their credit, these boys have taken it in their stride and have committed themselves to the club, and to the supporters.

I’ve said a few times already that I’m only looking for players who want to be here for the right reasons, to play for a club and community that they are proud to represent. These lads have shown me that in abundance and I’m looking forward to getting back to work on the training pitch with them in January.”

