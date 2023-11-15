Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
John McGinley Coaches spending €4 million on a new fleet of buses

John McGinley Coach Travel in Magheroarty, Co. Donegal, have just placed a major order for 10 new state-of-the-art coaches from Volvo.

This new deal, worth over €4 million, will see the family-run company add ten new custom built Volvo coaches to their fleet in the Spring.

It is one of the largest individual custom orders Volvo will undertake this year, with Managing Director James McGinley saying this will help the company to expand its daily services to and from Dublin next year, as well as reducing the company’s carbon footprint…………..

 

 

