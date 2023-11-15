Naomh Conaill v Glen fixed for Healy Park in Omagh

The details of the next weekend’s AIB Ulster Club Senior and Intermediate Football Semi Finals have been confirmed by the Ulster GAA.

Naomh Conaill’s clash with reign Ulster and Derry Champions Glen Maghera has been fixed for Saturday 25th November at Healy Park in Omagh.

The game will throw in at 5.30pm and it will be live here on Highland.

Fixtures below

Sat 25th November

Ulster IFC Semi Final

Ballyhaise (An Cabhán) V Glenullin (Doire) at O’Neills Healy Park (3.15pm)

Ulster SFC Semi Final

Glen (Doire) V Naomh Conaill (Dún na nGall) at O’Neills Healy Park (5.30pm) *Live on RTE

Sun 26th November

Ulster SFC Semi Final

Scotstown (Muineachán) V Trillick (Tír Eoghain) at Box-It Athletic Grounds (1.00pm) *Live on TG4

Ulster IFC Semi Final

Liatroim (An Dún) V St Patrick’s (Ard Mhacha) at Castleblayney (4.00pm)

Sat 25th / Sun 26th November:

Ulster JFC Final

Arva (An Cabhán)/Lisnaskea (Fear Manach) V Blackhill (Muineachán)/Fintona (Tír Eoghain) at TBC