Naomh Conaill v Glen fixed for Healy Park in Omagh

The details of the next weekend’s AIB Ulster Club Senior and Intermediate Football Semi Finals have been confirmed by the Ulster GAA.
Naomh Conaill’s clash with reign Ulster and Derry Champions Glen Maghera has been fixed for Saturday 25th November at Healy Park in Omagh.
The game will throw in at 5.30pm and it will be live here on Highland.
Fixtures below
Sat 25th November
Ulster IFC Semi Final
Ballyhaise (An Cabhán) V Glenullin (Doire) at O’Neills Healy Park (3.15pm)
Ulster SFC Semi Final
Glen (Doire) V Naomh Conaill (Dún na nGall) at O’Neills Healy Park (5.30pm) *Live on RTE
Sun 26th November
Ulster SFC Semi Final
Scotstown (Muineachán) V Trillick (Tír Eoghain) at Box-It Athletic Grounds (1.00pm) *Live on TG4
Ulster IFC Semi Final
Liatroim (An Dún) V St Patrick’s (Ard Mhacha) at Castleblayney (4.00pm)
Sat 25th / Sun 26th November:
Ulster JFC Final
Arva (An Cabhán)/Lisnaskea (Fear Manach) V Blackhill (Muineachán)/Fintona (Tír Eoghain) at TBC