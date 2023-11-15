Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Naomh Conaill v Glen fixed for Healy Park in Omagh

The details of the next weekend’s AIB Ulster Club Senior and Intermediate Football Semi Finals have been confirmed by the Ulster GAA.

Naomh Conaill’s clash with reign Ulster and Derry Champions Glen Maghera has been fixed for Saturday 25th November at Healy Park in Omagh.

The game will throw in at 5.30pm and it will be live here on Highland.

Fixtures below

Sat 25th November
Ulster IFC Semi Final
Ballyhaise (An Cabhán) V Glenullin (Doire) at O’Neills Healy Park (3.15pm)

Ulster SFC Semi Final
Glen (Doire) V Naomh Conaill (Dún na nGall) at O’Neills Healy Park (5.30pm) *Live on RTE

Sun 26th November
Ulster SFC Semi Final
Scotstown (Muineachán) V Trillick (Tír Eoghain) at Box-It Athletic Grounds (1.00pm) *Live on TG4

Ulster IFC Semi Final
Liatroim (An Dún) V St Patrick’s (Ard Mhacha) at Castleblayney (4.00pm)

Sat 25th / Sun 26th November:
Ulster JFC Final
Arva (An Cabhán)/Lisnaskea (Fear Manach) V Blackhill (Muineachán)/Fintona (Tír Eoghain) at TBC

Top Stories

Screenshot 2023-11-15 161605
News, Top Stories

Median house prices in Donegal remain below €200,000

15 November 2023
omagh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council seeking to identify source of mysterious hum in Omagh

15 November 2023
cows
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue says progress is being made in meeting agriculture emission targets

15 November 2023
mcgintravel2
News, Audio, Top Stories

John McGinley Coaches spending €4 million on a new fleet of buses

15 November 2023
Advertisement

Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 November 2023
Marian Harkin Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘We need to take inspiration from NI leaders who brought about peace in handling of Gaza-Israel conflict’ – Deputy Harkin

15 November 2023

