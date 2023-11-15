Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘We need to take inspiration from NI leaders who brought about peace in handling of Gaza-Israel conflict’ – Deputy Harkin

A number of Irish citizens are believed to have left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin travelled to Cairo overnight, where he says he’ll continue to work to help more citizens to leave.

It’s reported 20 to 30 of the 40 Irish citizens who are trapped in Gaza will be leave the occupied territory today.

South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin told the Dail that the Government needs to take inspiration from influential figures in Northern Ireland who brought an end to The Troubles by continuing to engage:

 

