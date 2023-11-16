Audio Update: Concern over bail release of man accused of Sean Rooney killing

It’s unclear what the release of a man accused of the killing of Private Sean Rooney will mean for the upcoming trial into the death of the 23 year old.

Private Rooney, who had been living in Donegal was killed on December 14th 2022 after a convoy he was travelling in came under fire in south Lebanon.

Mohammad Ayyad was handed over to authorities by Hezbollah in December last year.

UNIFIL have been told that he was released on bail on health grounds however, there’s reports a military official has said the accused may have opened fire on the UN patrol but that there was ‘no conclusive evidence proving he was the one who injured the peacekeeper, causing his death’.

Journalist Hannah McCarthy has told Highland Radio that there is much concern over Ayyad’s release: