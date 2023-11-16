Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Audio Update: Concern over bail release of man accused of Sean Rooney killing

It’s unclear what the release of a man accused of the killing of Private Sean Rooney will mean for the upcoming trial into the death of the 23 year old.

Private Rooney, who had been living in Donegal was killed on December 14th 2022 after a convoy he was travelling in came under fire in south Lebanon.

Mohammad Ayyad was handed over to authorities by Hezbollah in December last year.

UNIFIL have been told that he was released on bail on health grounds however, there’s reports a military official has said the accused may have opened fire on the UN patrol but that there was ‘no conclusive evidence proving he was the one who injured the peacekeeper, causing his death’.

Journalist Hannah McCarthy has told Highland Radio that there is much concern over Ayyad’s release:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and PSNI team up for cross border speed tackling operation

16 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 November 2023
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disappointment in Donegal at rejection of motion to expel Israeli Ambassador

16 November 2023
Private Sean Rooney burial
News, Audio, Top Stories

Audio Update: Concern over bail release of man accused of Sean Rooney killing

16 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and PSNI team up for cross border speed tackling operation

16 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 November 2023
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disappointment in Donegal at rejection of motion to expel Israeli Ambassador

16 November 2023
Private Sean Rooney burial
News, Audio, Top Stories

Audio Update: Concern over bail release of man accused of Sean Rooney killing

16 November 2023
Energy Conference 1
News, Top Stories

Cross border energy conference taking place in Derry today

16 November 2023
LUHED
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH seeking ED extension to provide alternative access for mental health patients

16 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube