Ceann Comhairle intervenes as Doherty and McGrath clash over Gaza

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty clashed with Finance Minister Michael McGrath in the Dail this afternoon over Ireland’s decision not to refer Israel’s actions in Gaza to the International Criminal Court.

Deputy Doherty contrasted that the Ireland’s referral of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, accusing the government of adopting double standards.

Minister McGrath denied that, saying the prosecutor is already investigating what’s happening in Gaza, and the two scenarios are different.

In a heated response, Deputy Doherty said that was not true, provoking a shar response from Ceann Comhairle Sean O’Fearaighll………

16 November 2023
