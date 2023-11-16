Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cross border energy conference taking place in Derry today

A major cross border conference on the future of Ireland’s energy is taking place in Derry today.

The aim of the ‘North West Future of Energy Conference & Exhibition – The Roadmap to Energy Sustainability’ is to discuss what local businesses in the region can do to address the challenges of rising energy costs and opportunities for investment within the framework of a sustainable energy sector.

The the conference hosted by Letterkenny and Londonderry Chambers of Commerce will hear from a range of speakers including representatives from Firmus Energy, Tata Consultancy Services, Ulster University, Translink, SEE Renewables and TalkTalk.

Up for discussion is the utilisation of the North West’s onshore wind resources and offshore wind potential, grid modernisation and connections, microgrids, emerging sectors such as green hydrogen and the NI gas network and the pathway to net zero with renewable gases like Biomethane and Hydrogen.

