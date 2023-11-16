Declan Bonner and Na Rossa hit with Ulster sanctions

Na Rossa Manager Declan Bonner has been hit with a propsed 12 week suspension following his sending off in the Ulster Junior Championship Quarter Final against Lisnaskea.

The former Donegal boss was shown a red card at the start of the second half and the sanction has been handed down by the provincial CCC after examining the report by referee Richie Donoghue.

Physio Mickey McGlynn has also been hit with a lengthy 12 week suspension after he was also shown a red card but stayed on the line to treat players.

It’s understood NaRossa have been fined after the club were shown a total of five red cards during the defeat to the Fermanagh side.

Bonner, McGlynn and Na Rossa can appeal the proposed disciplinary actions.