Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Declan Bonner and Na Rossa hit with Ulster sanctions

 

Na Rossa Manager Declan Bonner has been hit with a propsed 12 week suspension following his sending off in the Ulster Junior Championship Quarter Final against Lisnaskea.

The former Donegal boss was shown a red card at the start of the second half and the sanction has been handed down by the provincial CCC after examining the report by referee Richie Donoghue.

Physio Mickey McGlynn has also been hit with a lengthy 12 week suspension after he was also shown a red card but stayed on the line to treat players.

It’s understood NaRossa have been fined after the club were shown a total of five red cards during the defeat to the Fermanagh side.

Bonner, McGlynn and Na Rossa can appeal the proposed disciplinary actions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pearsedail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ceann Comhairle intervenes as Doherty and McGrath clash over Gaza

16 November 2023
Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and PSNI team up for cross border speed tackling operation

16 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 November 2023
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disappointment in Donegal at rejection of motion to expel Israeli Ambassador

16 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

pearsedail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ceann Comhairle intervenes as Doherty and McGrath clash over Gaza

16 November 2023
Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and PSNI team up for cross border speed tackling operation

16 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 November 2023
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disappointment in Donegal at rejection of motion to expel Israeli Ambassador

16 November 2023
Private Sean Rooney burial
News, Audio, Top Stories

Audio Update: Concern over bail release of man accused of Sean Rooney killing

16 November 2023
Energy Conference 1
News, Top Stories

Cross border energy conference taking place in Derry today

16 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube