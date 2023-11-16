Donegal farmer elected Chair of the IFA Sheep Committee

The Vice Chair of the IFA Sheep Committee Adrian Gallagher has been elected Chair of the Sheep Committee.

At a meeting in the Irish Farm Centre today, the Chair of the Sheep Committee Kevin Comiskey announced that he was stepping down as he has decided to pursue a

nomination to run in the local elections next year.

Adrian Gallagher, who farms in Falcarragh, says he looks forward to working on behalf of sheep farmers and raising the issues that matter to them.

“Farm income remains the most important issue for sheep farmers, whether that comes from the price in the market or Govt support,” he said.

He said sheep farming in Ireland has a unique profile in that it covers upland and lowland farming, and he would be focusing on issues of concern to all sheep

farmers.

“I will be carrying on the work done by my predecessor Kevin Comiskey and I want to thank him for the commitment he has shown during his time as Sheep Chairman,”

he concluded