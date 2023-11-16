Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LUH seeking ED extension to provide alternative access for mental health patients

Letterkenny University Hospital is seeking a two storey modular extension for it’s Emergency Department.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle confirmed the plans at this week’s meeting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District. It will provide alternative access for children and people with mental health issues attending the ED.

This has been welcomed by the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District who has called for a private waiting room at the hospital’s Emergency Department to be established for people seeking emergency medical attention for mental health issues.

Councillor Kevin Bradley says its vital a separate area is provide at the hospital for those patients:

