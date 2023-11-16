McClean called up for Ireland Nethelands tie

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has called up James McClean for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands.

The Ireland centurion was set to come into the squad for the New Zealand friendly, his final appearance in a green shirt, but he will now travel with the squad to Amsterdam for the qualifier.

Will Smallbone and Festy Ebosele will not travel with the squad due to injury and have been ruled out of both matches in this window, having returned to their respective clubs.

The squad are set to travel to Amsterdam later today ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands on Saturday, November 18.