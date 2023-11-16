Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

McClean called up for Ireland Nethelands tie

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has called up James McClean for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands.

The Ireland centurion was set to come into the squad for the New Zealand friendly, his final appearance in a green shirt, but he will now travel with the squad to Amsterdam for the qualifier.

Will Smallbone and Festy Ebosele will not travel with the squad due to injury and have been ruled out of both matches in this window, having returned to their respective clubs.

The squad are set to travel to Amsterdam later today ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands on Saturday, November 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News, and Obituaries on Thursday November 16th

16 November 2023
ifa hq
News, Top Stories

Donegal farmer elected Chair of the IFA Sheep Committee

16 November 2023
Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and PSNI team up for cross border speed tackling operation

16 November 2023
pearsedail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ceann Comhairle intervenes as Doherty and McGrath clash over Gaza

16 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News, and Obituaries on Thursday November 16th

16 November 2023
ifa hq
News, Top Stories

Donegal farmer elected Chair of the IFA Sheep Committee

16 November 2023
Checkpoint
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai and PSNI team up for cross border speed tackling operation

16 November 2023
pearsedail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ceann Comhairle intervenes as Doherty and McGrath clash over Gaza

16 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 November 2023
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

Disappointment in Donegal at rejection of motion to expel Israeli Ambassador

16 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube