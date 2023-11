Oisin Orr rides in the Bahrain International Trophy on Friday.

The Donegal Jockey will be on board the Richard Fahey trained – Alex Ferguson part owned, Spirit Dancer in a race which carries a prize of One Million Dollars.

Orr has already riden the horse to success on three ocassions at York and Windsors this year.

Spirit Dancer is seen by the bookings to be well off the pace at 40/1 while Native World is the heavily backed favourite.

Orr rode 63 winners in the years GB Flat season.