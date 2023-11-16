Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Suspect in Sean Rooney killing released on bail

A man suspected of killing Private Seán Rooney has reportedly been released after being handed over to authorities by Hezbollah in December last year.

He has been released on bail pending a trial.

23 year old Private Rooney was killed on December 14th 2022 after a convoy he was travelling in came under fire in south Lebanon.

RTE News reports that a military official says the accused may have opened fire on the UN patrol but that there was ‘no conclusive evidence proving he was the one who injured the peacekeeper, causing his death’.

