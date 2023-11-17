Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Ballylast NS continues to lobby for road safety improvements

Ballylast National School in Castlefinn is continuing to lobby for road safety improvements to be carried out outside the school.

Concerns have repeatedly been raised over the speed at which motorists are travelling on the route between Lifford and Castlefinn.

Flashing lights are in place to alert drivers but its claimed they are not being adhered to.

The school has been campaigning to have a fence at it’s drop off area repaired in a bid to protect students.

Aidan McIntyre, Chair of the Board of Management at Ballylast National School, Castlefinn fears someone will be seriously injured unless additional traffic calming measures are put in place:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ballylast NS
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballylast NS continues to lobby for road safety improvements

17 November 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Co Derry

17 November 2023
stconalsbuilding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Files found in St Conal’s Hospital not from hospital flood – PRO Friends of LUH confirms

17 November 2023
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Garda investigation underway into allegations of corruption within Council

17 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Ballylast NS
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballylast NS continues to lobby for road safety improvements

17 November 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Co Derry

17 November 2023
stconalsbuilding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Files found in St Conal’s Hospital not from hospital flood – PRO Friends of LUH confirms

17 November 2023
County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Garda investigation underway into allegations of corruption within Council

17 November 2023
troy gallagher
News, Top Stories

Troy Gallagher to be awarded Freedom of London

17 November 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder of police officers in Strabane released

17 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube