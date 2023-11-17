Ballylast NS continues to lobby for road safety improvements

Ballylast National School in Castlefinn is continuing to lobby for road safety improvements to be carried out outside the school.

Concerns have repeatedly been raised over the speed at which motorists are travelling on the route between Lifford and Castlefinn.

Flashing lights are in place to alert drivers but its claimed they are not being adhered to.

The school has been campaigning to have a fence at it’s drop off area repaired in a bid to protect students.

Aidan McIntyre, Chair of the Board of Management at Ballylast National School, Castlefinn fears someone will be seriously injured unless additional traffic calming measures are put in place: