Brilliant Oisin Orr rides Spirit Dancer to victory in Bahrain

Oisin Orr has won the lucrative Bahrain International Trophy for trainer Richard Fahey on Spirit Dancer, a horse part owned by Alex Ferguson.

The six year old was heavily back from 40-1 to 16-1 in the hours leading into the race and the Donegal jockey rode him superbly to pull clear in the final furlong and land the $1 million prize.

SPIRIT DANCER 🔴⚪️ The Sir Alex Ferguson-owned Spirit Dancer produces a withering run from off the pace to land the $1m Bahrain International Trophy in stunning fashion! 🇧🇭@RichardFahey | @ged_mason | @BahrainTurfClub pic.twitter.com/dGcfgM2FF9 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 17, 2023

🗣️”That’s the best ever!” Sir Alex Ferguson was understandably thrilled after Sprit Dancer scooted home in the $1m @BahrainTurfClub Trophy ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bXbIPre85P — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 17, 2023

What a horse! ❤️🖤

SPIRIT DANCER drives home to win the G2 Bahrain International Trophy under a flawless ride by Oisin Orr. Many congratulations to owners, Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and Peter Done!

Thank you to everyone to who has made this trip possible! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y2bQYiZuND — Richard Fahey (@RichardFahey) November 17, 2023

WOW 🤩 What a performance from the Richard Fahey trained Spirit Dancer to win the Bahrain International Trophy 🔥 Ridden by Oisin Orr 🐎 Sir Alex Ferguson and Ged Mason celebrate here in Bahrain! @BahrainTurfClub pic.twitter.com/77ngZ8Lbzo — Raceday RTV (@Raceday_RTV) November 17, 2023