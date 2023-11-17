Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Brilliant Oisin Orr rides Spirit Dancer to victory in Bahrain

Oisin Orr has won the lucrative Bahrain International Trophy for trainer Richard Fahey on Spirit Dancer, a horse part owned by Alex Ferguson.

The six year old was heavily back from 40-1 to 16-1 in the hours leading into the race and the Donegal jockey rode him superbly to pull clear in the final furlong and land the $1 million prize.

