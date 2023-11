There’s calls for more of a joint up approach to establish short and long term solutions for traffic flow in Letterkenny.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan is calling for a meeting with the TII, Road Design and the Central Planning Unit to discuss transport plans in the town.

He says while the TEN-T project will be a game changer for the entire North West region, there must be a focus on introducing other solutions to support the growth of Letterkenny: