DCC again urged to bring in its own OTs and Social Workers

Donegal County is again being urged to bring in Occupational Therapists from outside of the HSE to address a delay in the processing of Housing Adaptation Grants.

At a Housing SPC meeting this week, Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig said some people are being driven to commission their own reports privately, because the HSE cannot provide enough OTs to assess applicants homes and provide reports.

A similar motion had been moved last month at the Letterkenny Milford MD by Cllr Donal Coyle, who was told the HSE has hired more Occupational Therapists, and is pledging to use them to address the backlog.

However, Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig says that’s not enough, and the council should be employing its own OTs and Social Workers to ensure that services are provided……………

