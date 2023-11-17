Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City sign winger Daniel Kelly on two-year deal

Derry City have signed winger Daniel Kelly on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old had been with Dundalk for the past five seasons, and made over 150 appearances for the Lilywhites.

He played under City boss Ruairdhri Higgins when the latter was with Dundalk as part of the management team.

“I had a good five years at Dundalk and really enjoyed my time but I think it’s time for a new challenge now and I’m looking forward to it,” Kelly stated.

The ex-Bohemians and Bray Wanderers man has previously played with City players Mark Connolly, Cameron Dummigan, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy and Will Patching.

 

 

